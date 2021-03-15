Leo Messi follow feeding his legend based on new records and records. All the myths in the history of football have fallen under the yoke of the Argentine striker. The last was this same season, when the crack managed to overcome the very Pele as the top scorer in his only club. The 643 so many treasured by the legendary Santos player have been demolished by the 659 that Messi already adds in Barcelona.

Leo’s next victim has the added morbidity that he is a friend and former partner. He already made a ‘spoiler’ a few weeks ago when he snatched the match record played in the League with the elastic Blaugrana, but now things are more serious. And it is that Messi is to a game to reach Xavi Hernandez as the player who has played the most times blaugrana dress in official matches. Messi has 766 games, so if he plays on Monday against Huesca at the Camp Nou he will reach the 767 by Xavi.

To get here, Leo has needed to play 509 league games, Champions 149, Cup 79 King, 20 of the Spanish Super Cup, Club World Cup 5 Y 4 of the European Super Cup. With a total balance of 535 victories, 140 draws and 91 defeats.

The season that played the most games was 2011/12 where he accumulated a total of 60 matches, while his first campaign at Barcelona, 2004/05, was the one that less encounters added, with only nine.

For those who love numbers and curious facts, Messi has played 62,433 minutes at Barcelona, ​​or what is the same, 1,040 hours, or if we go a little further, 43 days interrupted without stopping to play.

Pep Guardiola it has been with the coach who games has played, 219, closely followed by Luis Enrique, 158, while Quique Setien will go down in history with the coach who could least enjoy Leo, with only 24 encounters.

Right now there are only two active players in the Blaugrana’s ‘top ten’ with more games: Sergio Busquets, which occupies the fourth place, with 616, Y Gerard Piqué, in sixth position, with 558. It seems clear that neither of them will reach the numbers of Xavi or Messi. In the best of cases, Busquets could climb to the third position, which he currently occupies Andrés Iniesta, with 674.