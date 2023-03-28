After the victory in the World Cup with Argentina, Conmebol gave La Pulce a life-size statue, as done only for Pele and Maradona
The warmth and affection of the people, the gratitude and devotion of an entire population. But also prizes, awards and now also a statue to pay homage to the greatness of the Flea. All this for Lionel Messi, who, after enjoying the (deserved) catwalk in a packed Monumental in front of his people, received the “monumental” recognition from Conmebol, the South American federation. Nothing less than a life-size statue delivered to him on March 27 on the sidelines of the draw for the first phase of the next Libertadores cup. “It has been a long time since a South American team won the World Cup. We are experiencing a very special moment,” said the Argentine with a giant smile. “We’re really grateful to people for all the love we’re getting.”
The statue of Messi, depicted with the Argentina shirt and the World Cup in his hands after winning the 2022 World Cup, will be placed in the Conmebol museum next to the only other two reproductions currently present, those of Pelé and Maradona. Replicas of the trophy won in Qatar and of the one lifted after the Final won against Italy were also delivered to La Pulce. Next stage of the “celebratory tour”, Santiago del Estero, where Argentina will face Curaçao in a friendly match for what will be another huge crowd announced.
