The warmth and affection of the people, the gratitude and devotion of an entire population. But also prizes, awards and now also a statue to pay homage to the greatness of the Flea. All this for Lionel Messi, who, after enjoying the (deserved) catwalk in a packed Monumental in front of his people, received the “monumental” recognition from Conmebol, the South American federation. Nothing less than a life-size statue delivered to him on March 27 on the sidelines of the draw for the first phase of the next Libertadores cup. “It has been a long time since a South American team won the World Cup. We are experiencing a very special moment,” said the Argentine with a giant smile. “We’re really grateful to people for all the love we’re getting.”