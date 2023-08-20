With one genius after another, Lionel Messi completed a triumphant march yesterday to his first title as an Inter Miami player. The Argentine star, who has revolutionized American soccer in just one month, scored his tenth goal in seven games in the final. The title of the Leagues Cup, a tournament in which the 47 teams of the American MLS and the Mexican Liga MX participate, was resolved in a dramatic penalty shootout in which 11 shots were needed per team. Nashville SC goalkeeper Eliot Panicco’s miss gave the Miami team the victory.

With this Saturday’s victory, Messi adds a notch to his revolver and achieves his 44th official title. And like so many others, this title belongs to him more than anyone. Barça, albiceleste and pink shirts with the number 10 and the name of Messi populated the stands. He was the absolute protagonist since the ball was put into play. When the ball passed through his feet, a chill ran through the stadium.

Messi shot three times on goal. In the first He scored a great goal for the squad from outside the area after picking up a lost ball on the edge of the area, dodge a defender and sneak it through a tangle of local defenses. In the second he shot again from the edge of the area and hit the post. And the third was the penalty that opened the decisive shootout. He waited for the goalkeeper to win to score smoothly. Then he nervously waited with his teammates until the title arrived.

Messi, who has played in more than 40 finals in his career, took the trophy for the best player of the tournament and was also crowned top scorer. Along with that, the champion’s cup, which he was in charge of collecting together with the captain while the fans crowned his name. He did not fit so many glasses in his hands. David Beckham, co-owner of the club, and his wife, Victoria Beckham, hugged her on the grass without the smile leaving their faces.

The game was played at the Nashville SC stadium. It did not have a football quality, but it did have the emotion of the finals. The locals alternated high pressure with withdrawal and seemed to have a clearer idea of ​​what they were playing. Inter couldn’t find the way to the rival goal until Messi appeared in the 23rd minute with his genius. “We made a good offensive play and when the ball falls to Leo in those places, he doesn’t usually miss, so we were able to take the lead there, but the game was even,” explained coach Tata Martino at halftime.

After the restart, Inter Miami tried to put the game to sleep, but in the 57th minute an unfortunate carambola from a corner kick taken by the German Hany Mukhtar, the local star, ended with an own goal by Callender, the Inter goalkeeper. From there, Inter suffered a physical and emotional downturn. The dominance and most of the chances were from Nashville although Messi hit the post and, at the last minute, the Ecuadorian Leonardo Campana he missed the opportunity to score on an empty goal and also smashed the ball into the post.

It was good for Inter that there was no extension, but that it went directly to penalties. Nashville missed the second, but when the cup already seemed to belong to Inter, they missed the fifth launch. From then on, the players from both teams converted all the penalties until it was Panicco’s turn. Callender was able to save the ball. 10-9 on penalties.

Busquets celebrated the victory at the end of the game. “I am very happy to get the first title for this team in just one month.” Busquets made his debut at the same time as Messi and both were later joined by Jordi Alba, giving Inter’s first title a certain Barça flavour. “We infect the team with our spirit, our work, our experience. (…) And we also have Leo who makes the difference because he is the best in the world, ”added Busquets.

The Argentine gave Inter victory with a free-kick in injury time in his debut game. He has scored in all seven games he has played so far and in three of them he has scored a double. Busquets has brought order to the team and Alba, depth on the left wing. Messi has appeared before the press this week for the first time since his debut and has said that in Miami he has recovered the happiness of playing football that he had lost at PSG. He feels important and he is, even if it’s in a lower level championship.

Inter Miami is bottom of the Eastern Conference of the MLS, interrupted a little over a month ago for the dispute of this Leagues Cup. That group that had gone weeks and weeks without winning is now a champion team.

