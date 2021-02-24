After a couple of black weeks, with severe defeats against Sevilla in the Cup, PSG in the Champions League and the two points given to Cádiz in the regularity tournament, Barça reacted against Elche in a pending procedure from the first working day. From less to more, he resolved in the second half because he occupied the field much better with Dembélé instead of the irrelevant Pjanic and Leo Messi made it clear that he does not give up in this League and is still happy playing. He signed his fourth double of 2021 with two goals of great quality, dexterity and determination that put him already with 18, two above his friend Luis Suárez in the fight for Pichichi. Also notable is the contribution of Martin Braithwaite, very lost when he acts on the left wing, but author of two assists as a striker. After beating Eibar in the recent debut on Fran Escribá’s bench, Elche will have to row a lot to try to save the category.

Koeman made several rotations, which pointed to Lenglet, Busquets and Griezmann by leaving them on the bench, but he lined up a very recognizable team to subdue a modest rival who for something changed coach after 16 games without winning with Almirón as boss. It is not something new, but it squeaks to see Braithwaite so far to the left at the beginning instead of being the point that fixes the defenders and generates more spaces for Messi, De Jong, Pedri and Trincao.

Barcelona Ter Stegen, Mingueza, Piqué (Lenglet, min. 76), Umtiti, Alba (Dest, min. 76), Pjanic (Dembélé, min. 46), De Jong, Pedri, Trincao (Busquets, min. 66), Messi and Braithwaite (Griezmann, min. 76). 0

Elche Badia, Cifuentes (Fidel, min. 60), Barragán, Verdú, Josema, Mojica, Mfulu (Luismi Sánchez, min. 81), Guti, Rigoni (Morente, min. 60), Pere Milla (Nino, min. 72) and Boyé goals: 1-0: min. 47, Messi. 2-0: min. 68, Messi. 3-0: min. 72, Jordi Alba. referee: Díaz de Mera (Castilian-La Mancha). incidents: Match of the first day of the League played at the Camp Nou behind closed doors.

We must stop at the Portuguese, who evolves well but suffers to define. In the first act he had the two best local occasions. But in both he did the most difficult, after partnering with Messi, and then he did not know how to beat Edgar Badia, the Catalan goalkeeper who still keeps the people from Elche alive and is one of the great revelations of this championship. Calm, agile and brave in the starts, maybe he even deserves a chance from Luis Enrique in the Spanish team. Even more so seeing the performance of David de Gea and the substitution of Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea.

Two keys



Fran Escribá’s team was restrained in that period but at the same time brave when it had to be. He fell back with the lines close together, but came with determination and coordination to the pressure. It generated restlessness whenever Rigoni and faced Mingueza. Lucas Boyé had the 0-1 score in his boots, but he was filled with the ball. Serious lack of intensity and concentration of the culé defense, which allowed him to receive, control, outline and shoot without opposition. It could be a key action.

The other determining detail was Koeman’s tactical movement after the break, as he removed the irrelevant Pjanic and introduced Dembélé, who was on the left wing and allowed Barça to locate themselves with much more logic on the field. Messi’s first goal came immediately, opening the path to victory. It was an extraordinary play that Piqué started, Pedri improved, Messi continued driving and the Argentine star finished behind a wall of spur from Braithwaite.

The franjiverdes did not change the plan, since a disadvantage goal still kept them alive, just like Cádiz a few days ago. But Messi killed them with subtlety after a superb start from the center of the field by De Jong. Busquets was already on the ground for control football but Jordi Alba’s goal was still missing after being left with Braithwaite’s head and the very clear chances wasted by Griezmann in the final stretch.