Launched in partnership with Smuggler Entertainment, the company aims to develop content for TV, cinema and sporting events

The Argentine world champion, Lionel Messiannounced on Thursday (19.Sep.2024) the launch of its content production company called “525 Rosary”. The production company aims to develop content for TV, cinema and sporting events.

The project is carried out in conjunction with Smuggler Entertainmentknown for producing the documentary series “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend” (Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend, in free translation) from Apple TV+. Smuggler will collaborate on the production of content about Messi’s career and his arrival in the US in 2023.

Since 2023, Messi has played in Inter Miami CFa soccer club in the United States, and in Argentine selection.

According to information from the magazine Varietythe company will have two headquarters, one in Miami, where Messi lives with his family; and another in Los Angeles (CA), where it will be led by Tim Pastore, co-founder and CEO of Smuggler Entertainment. WMA (William Morris Agency – William Morris Agency) will represent the company.

525 Rosary

The name of the production company and the address of the Messi family home in Rosario, Argentina. To Variety, the athlete said that “entertainment has always been a passion” and that is “really motivated by the opportunity to continue with the project.”

525 Rosario’s content production will focus on narratives that promote cultural diversity, especially for the Latino and Hispanic community, but aims to reach a global audience.

According to the company’s announcement, new entertainment company “embodies the attributes of innovation and teamwork associated with Leo Messi, while championing diverse perspectives for the Latino and Hispanic community and its broader global audience”.

In a statement, the Messi family said that “the goal remains to inspire and connect with people around the world in a completely new way.”

Smuggler Entertainment CEO Tim Pastore says 525 Rosario’s goal is to “highlight and develop everything Leo Messi stands for, not only through massive premium content on a global scale, but also through community outreach and family-focused initiatives“, he said.