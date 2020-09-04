The struggle between Leo Messi and Barcelona to decide whether the Argentine player can leave Barcelona for free, as is his intention, continues. The player’s lawyers issued a statement in which they are convinced that the footballer has all the legal arguments to be able to abandon the Barcelona discipline without having to pay the termination clause of 700 million.

The lawyers of Cuatrecasas, a law firm that represents Messi and that until recently worked with Barcelona until the club dispensed with their services when considering disloyalty that they also took the case of their footballer, base their arguments on the fact that LaLiga is “Obviously partial” and they add that “we do not know which contract is the one they have analyzed and what are the bases that conclude that it had a termination clause applicable in case the player decided to urge the unilateral termination of the same with effect to from the end of the 19-20 season ”.

The law firm in the statement signed by Leo’s father as the player’s representative considers that LaLiga has made “an obvious mistake” and they provide the paragraph of the contract object of the controversy that reads as follows: “This compensation will not apply when the termination of the contract by unilateral decision of the player takes effect from the end of the 2019-20 sports season.”

Therefore, they conclude that “The compensation of the 700 million clause does not apply at all.”

In this way, the Messi side responds to the statement that LaLiga made last Sunday in which it positioned itself in favor of the Catalan club’s thesis. In its note, the employer’s association chaired by Javier Tebas stated that after reviewing the contract, it “is currently in force and has a termination clause applicable to the event that Lionel Messi decided to urge the early unilateral termination of the contract.”

LaLiga also announced that “it will not carry out the prior visa process for the player’s withdrawal from the federation if he has not previously paid the amount of said clause.”

For its part, the player continues without publicly speaking and remains confined at his home in Castelldefels. The only news that consists of the Argentine star goes back to the burofax that he sent to the club on August 25, in which he communicated that he unilaterally dissociated himself from Barcelona, ​​a thesis that clashes with that of Barcelona that defends that this communication should have been made before the June 10 and therefore arrived after the deadline.