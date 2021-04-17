Leo Messi was radiant after winning the Copa del Rey, a new title in his impressive career with Barça. «It is nice to lift a title. It is a very happy day for this group, “said the Argentine star, who stressed the importance of the achievement:”It is very special to be the captain of this club. It is a very special Cup for me to be able to lift it ».

Barça’s ’10’ stood out, chosen as the best footballer in the final, his team’s ability to mature the game and nail Athletic at the right moment. «We knew that Athletic played in this way, with a very marked 4-4-2. We had patience to have the ball and create our spaces. We moved a lot in the first half and I think they went down in the second half»He explained.

He regretted the absence of public at the La Cartuja Stadium. “Not being able to celebrate it with our people is a shame. The situation is what we have to live. It’s a shame. Cups are always special and people really enjoy them. They are two hobbies used to these finals and to enjoy them a lot, ”he said.

The victory against Athletic vindicates Ronald Koeman’s team, after a difficult start to the season. «It was difficult for us to start in the first half of the year, we lost points for innocence. Then we have become strong, very good, and we got into the fight. The other day, unfortunately we could not get a good result from the classic, “argued Messi.

His teammate Antoine Griezmann, another of the stars of the night, spoke about Messi. «Leo is fine here, but it is not in our hands. We are proud and happy to have it. Hopefully he stays here, “said the Frenchman, who scored the first goal for Barça against Athletic.

The Frenchman was exulting. “Proud of the team, of the work, it has cost us in this Cup and in the end we have won it,” he commented. «Happy, we know that the season is very long, there are good and bad moments, this is football, you have to be strong in your head and enjoy the ball. The reward arrived», He added. Lastly, he was asked about Koeman’s continuity. “Ask the president,” he cut short.

Laporta: «I am convinced that Messi wants to stay»



How could it be less, Laporta spoke about Koeman and also about Messi. «Koeman and his team are doing very well. Very happy with them. A salute to the teammates of Athletic Club, which is a gentleman club. The sportsmanship of this club has always been like this, “he said in relation to the Dutch coach. “Leo is the best in the world, he is deeply rooted in the club. I am convinced that he wants to stay yhwe will do everything in our power so that it stays, Within our possibilities. Today it has been seen that he is supported by a great team. Soccer has been played very well, “he said about the attacker from Rosario.

The president of Barça also showed his joy for the first title in his second stage at the head of the club. «We had a lot to win to win again and we have done it. It was a great final against a great rival. Players needed this. We are happy for the players, the coaching staff and the fans. I hope it will be the first Cup in a cycle of many Cups », he completed.