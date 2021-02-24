Argentine star Lionel Messi continued his hobby of finding the net for the fifth consecutive match in the Spanish Football League Championship.

Messi scored a double that led his team to Barcelona to win 3-0 at home to Elche, on Wednesday, in a postponed match from the first stage of the competition.

Barcelona, ​​who recovered the victories they missed in the last stage of the competition, drew 1-1 with their guest Cádiz, rose to 50 points in third place in the tournament ranking, five points behind Atlético Madrid (leaders), who still have a postponed match.

Barcelona waited until the 48th minute, for Messi to open the scoring for the owners of the land. Messi continued his brilliance after adding the second goal for Barcelona in the 69th minute. De Jong kicked the ball from the left until it reached the penalty area, before passing it to Messi, who penetrated into the area, before he hit his left, placing the ball to the right of Badia to embrace the net.