The Argentine idol, Lionel Messi, was once again chosen among the best in the world. The Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) put together the ideal team of the decade in the period between 2011 and 2020 and favored the star as one of the attackers. As for the other players, there is only one more South American among the 11 and it is the Brazilian side Marcelo. The rest are all European.

The dream team has a 4-3-3 system and has a truly fearsome forward: Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lewandowsky. Although it is strange that Neymar is not part of the attackers, the chosen ones have fundamentals to be part of the team, especially the Polish striker of Bayern Munich, last winner of The Best award.

The country with the most players in the line-up is Germany with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, winger Philipp Lahm and midfielder Toni Kroos, all world champions. Sergio Ramos and Andrés Iniesta are also part of the team representing Spain as the second country with the most players, although the absence of Xavi is surprising, replaced by the Croatian Luka Modric. The defense is completed with the Brazilian Marcelo and the Dutchman from Liverpool, Van Dijk.

IFFHS Ideal 11 Photo: IFFHS

Therefore, the training chosen by the specialists is Neuer; Lahm, Ramos, Van Dijk, Marcelo; Kroos, Iniesta, Modric; Messi; Ronaldo and Lewandowski.

In turn, they selected the South American ideal team of the last decade and here there was more controversy over the names chosen since there are no Uruguayans, Chileans or Colombians. Only Argentines, Brazilians and a Peruvian.

This team formed with Julio César in goal, and a line of four defenders was put together with Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Javier Mascherano and Marcelo. In the midfield were Casemiro, Ángel Di María and Lionel Messi, while the forward was made up of Sergio Agüero, Paolo Guerrero and Neymar.

IFFHS ’11 South American Ideal Photo: IFFHS

The last decade of South American football has had four Copa América, which were won by Uruguay in 2011, Chile, which with the best generation in its history was crowned in 2015 and the centennial edition of 2016, and Brazil in 2019. From however, the IFFHS did not take into account the achievements of the Celeste or the Red and did not include any of their players in the lineup.

The absence of a Chilean player such as Arturo Vidal or Gary Medel or James Rodríguez, the Colombian scorer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, drew attention. Even the position in the field that Messi appears on the field surprises, unlike the ideal 11 of the world where he is as a forward here he was placed as a midfielder.

In any case, the great absence is that of the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, who during the last decade stood out in Barcelona and in his team with which he qualified for the two World Cups (2014 and 2018) and also won the 2011 Copa América held in Argentina .

