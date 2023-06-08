Certainly the soccer league of the United States of North America at the club level, still does not compare with that of our country and the most convincing example is the superiority that is manifested in the concacaf tournament of championsbut we must also recognize that the MLShas distinguished himself by his great contracts and if the arrival of the Argentine star is true Lionel MessiIt will be his big bombshell of the year.

Indeed, because the media are already publicly ventilating that the famous player, after failing to reach an agreement with the Barcelona from Spain, if destination will be the team of inter miami.

If the hiring of Flea Messi is confirmed, the North American tournament will have all the eyes of the world on the MLS and its financial status will increase remarkably and there will be full stadiums where the Argentine plays.

It is even said that the procedures for the arrival of Messi on North American lands is already a fact, since they even announce it so that Lionel can make his presentation with Miami, in a duel against Cruz Azul of Liga MXnext July 21.

And apparently everything commented is completely true, since Messi himself was in charge of ratifying it.

MONARCH. With a goal in the agony of the match West Ham of the English league the title of the UEFA League conferenceafter beating Fiorentina of Italy with a score of 2 goals against 1.

The coronation of the two Englishmen was fair, because they knew how to define their goal arrivals at the right time and if the Manchester City manages to double Inter de Milan In the Champions League final, England’s fut will be confirmed as the best of the year.

THEY GO WALNUT. With the intention of meeting again and celebrating Father’s Day, the teams of Deportivo Pachis and Frenos and Clutch La Calzada will face each other again in a friendly duel.

Such information was provided by the popular promoter Aurelio Pachis Pelayo, who added that said sports coexistence will take place on June 18 starting at 10 a.m. on field five of Sagarpa.

The first interview between these groups was held last December and which was a complete success.

