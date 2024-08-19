Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/19/2024 – 19:41

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was left out of the squad announced on Monday (19) by the Argentine confederation for the World Cup qualifying matches against Chile and Colombia.

Messi, 37, was not included in the 28-man squad after suffering an ankle injury in the Copa America final in the United States. The Inter Miami player is recovering.

River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani was also out, as was midfielder Angel Di Maria, who announced his retirement from international football after the Copa America.

Coach Lionel Scaloni has called up midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez and forward Valentin Castellanos for the first time. He has also called up young players who have rarely played for the national team, such as Alejandro Garnacho, Valentin Carboni, Valentin Barco and Matias Soule.

Argentina will face Chile at the Monumental in Buenos Aires on September 5. Five days later they will play Colombia in Barranquilla.

