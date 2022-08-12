Paris (AFP) – The Argentine star Lionel Messi, seven times awarded and winner of the prize in the last edition, does not appear in the list of 30 candidates for the Ballon d’Or 2022, revealed this Friday.

His Brazilian teammate from Paris Saint-Germain Neymar is also not among those selected in an edition in which Frenchman Karim Benzema seems to be the favorite for his great 2021-2022 season with Real Madrid.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or, awarded by ‘France Football’ magazine, will be awarded on October 17 at a ceremony in Paris.

Messi’s non-presence among the candidates is a great milestone, since the Argentine was among the candidates for the Ballon d’Or since 2006 and has been on the podium almost without interruption since 2007, except in the 2018 edition.

The ‘Flea’ (35 years old), like Neymar, comes from a complicated 2021-2022 season with Paris Saint-Germain, in which the Argentine, who joined the French team from Barcelona last August, signed 11 so many, taking into account all the competitions.

The great disappointment of PSG last year was the elimination against Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Messi, excited about the Qatar-2022 World Cup (November 20-December 18), who will play with Lionel Scaloni’s albiceleste team, seems more adapted and started the new season well, with a double in the first day of the French league, last Saturday in Clermont-Ferrand (PSG triumph 5-0).

Neymar had a balance of 13 goals and 8 assists in 28 games with Paris Saint-Germain in the 2021-2022 season, insufficient figures to enter the thirty candidates.

Although his 2021-2022 season was not dazzling either, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), five-time Ballon d’Or winner, is among the candidates.

Benzema, the great favorite

Benzema has long been presented as the great favorite to win the coveted golden ball.

The French attacker was the great leader of Real Madrid last year to win the Spanish League and the European Champions League, also being the top scorer in those tournaments, with 27 and 15 goals respectively.

Benzema was one of the protagonists on Wednesday in the European Super Cup, where he scored a goal in the 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. After that goal in Helsinki, he has accumulated 324 goals as a Real Madrid player, only surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo (451).

To his successes with the white team, Benzema adds the UEFA Nations League that he achieved with France last October.

There hasn’t been a Frenchman to win the Ballon d’Or since Zinedine Zidane in 1998.

Before ‘Zizou’ three other Frenchmen took the prize, Raymond Kopa (1958), Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985) and Jean-Pierre Papin (1991).

“I think nobody has any doubts,” said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, when asked last Wednesday by Movistar television about Benzema and the Ballon d’Or.

“He’s a very important player, a leader of this team. He’s scored a lot of goals, he’s finished the season well and now he’s going for the Ballon d’Or,” said the Italian coach.

Benzema was also chosen this Friday among the three nominees for best UEFA player of the year, along with the Belgians Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) and Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).

Among the candidates for the women’s Ballon d’Or is the Spanish Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona), winner of the previous edition.

The Ballon d’Or has as a novelty this year that it rewards the performances of the last sports season and not those of the calendar year, as has been the case until now.