Argentina dominates World Cup prizes. In addition to the tribute to the number 10 of the three-time champion selection, Martínez takes the prize as the best goalkeeper and Fernández is chosen as the best young player in the tournament. Qatar Cup players. Protagonist of the title, Lionel Messi was elected the star of the tournament and received the Golden Ball, surpassing also striker Kylian Mbappé, from France (Silver Ball) and Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (Bronze Ball).

It is the second time that Messi has finished a World Cup with the Ballon d’Or. In 2014, at the Copa do Brasil, he also took the prize, despite losing the title in the final to Germany. The number 10, by the way, is the first player from a winning team to be elected the star of the Cup since the Brazilian Romário, in 1994, in the US World Cup.

Messi scored two goals in the final in Doha, taking his tally of goals for the tournament to seven, and also scored in the penalty shoot-out as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in extra time.

argentine highlights

Two other Argentines were decorated by FIFA. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez took the Golden Glove, an award given since 2010 to the best player in the position at the Cup, becoming the first South American to win it.

Midfielder Enzo Fernández, in turn, was chosen as the competition’s young standout. The honor has existed since 1958 and had Pelé as the winner at the time.

Despite being runner-up, Mbappé received the Ballon d’Or for being the competition’s top scorer in Qatar, with eight goals.

The England team won the Fair Play trophy, an award given by Fifa to the most disciplined team at the World Cup.

md (EBC, AFP)