The Argentina national team, led by veteran Lionel Messi, began the campaign to defend its title in the Copa America Football Championship, with a well-deserved victory over Canada 2-0 in the opening match in Atlanta, USA.

Julián Alvarez put Argentina ahead in the 49th minute, but the brilliance of Canadian goalkeeper Max Crepeau and the waste of veteran star Lionel Messi forced the “Albiceleste” to wait until the 88th minute to score the second goal, through substitute player Lautaro Martinez, the Italian Inter star, with a pass from Messi.

Messi said after the first victory in the South American tournament: “We were aware of Canada’s ability. It was a very difficult, physically demanding match, especially in the first half. There were not many spaces.”

The 36-year-old, who won his first major title with his country in 2021 at the expense of Brazil, host of the Copa America in the final, before winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, continued: “Fortunately, we found a solution quickly in the second half and played better.”

While Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni was satisfied with the performance of his players, he expressed his annoyance with the pitch in Atlanta, as its artificial turf was grafted with natural turf after Atlanta United’s last match on June 15: “In this match we faced the opponent and the pitch, this was not appropriate to present… “A good show, we had to play differently, and most importantly, we won.”

In front of 70,000 spectators at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Argentina enjoyed great public support and deserved to win against the 48th-ranked team in the world, which presented a manly performance against the defending champion a record 15 times.

Messi, the best player in the world eight times, holds the record for the number of matches in Copa America, with 35 appearances, after he was equal to Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingstone.

Alvarez, who was preferred by coach Lionel Scaloni over Martinez in the starting lineup, had the first opportunity, but Crepeau stood up to him.

Messi, who is playing in his seventh Copa America tournament, tried to reach the net, but his shot from the left side came wide of the left post.

While the Argentines were looking for gaps in the Canadian defense, the players of American coach Jesse Marsh tried to look for opportunities that were signed by Bayern Munich’s German captain, Alphonso Davis, and then Tydon Buchanan in the 30th minute.

Argentina’s first dangerous opportunity came in the 39th minute, when midfielder Alexis McAllister slipped behind the Canadian defense and headed in Angel Di Maria’s cross, which the goalkeeper picked up.

But Canada was the closest to scoring before entering the locker room. After a cross from the right wing via Kyle Larin, Steven Eustaquio fired a header from close range that was blocked by goalkeeper Martinez (43).

Argentina broke the tie early in the second half. After a pass from Messi to Mac Allister, Crepeau dropped him into the box. But before the referee blew his whistle to award a penalty kick, Alvarez, the Manchester City striker, the English champion, followed the ball three minutes after returning from the locker room.

Moments later, Alvarez had the chance to score the double, but Crepeau denied him that.

Despite losing the match, Canada’s coach Marsh was satisfied with his team’s efforts, and said: “We played without fear. I think we learned a lot, and most importantly, we can confront these young men.”

Argentina will play its second match with Chile on Tuesday in New Jersey, before concluding its group stage campaign with Peru on June 29 in Miami.