Adani “ultrà” from Argentina still causes discussions among the Rai audience

“And we have to hold back for whom” @leleadani EL MAS BIG pic.twitter.com/OPs18y2LbH — A tt A 🇮🇹 (@atta1908) December 13, 2022

Lionel Messi makes the phenomenon in the semi-final of the World Cup against Croatia and Daniele Adani lets off steam: “Messi still plays in all positions, incredible. Look at that stuff! the best 10, the best 9, the best 8 and the best 7 on the pitch. And we have to hold back for whom? Not to thank what he’s giving this player at all?”.

Daniel Adani, that as a player he was decidedly less brilliant, as a commentator he has accustomed us to hyperbole and according to him Messi “dribbles everyone… even the camels of the desert”.

But why Daniel Adani does it let off steam with respect to “containing oneself”? Evidently his excesses were slammed by the top management of Rai, who did not like his being constantly over the top, as also highlighted by Affaritaliani:



