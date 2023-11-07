The key point in the world of sports in its earnings is the fact that the most important players of different teams will one day retire due to age, which is why they must think ahead about the amount of money they will receive. Due to new trends, some of them have bet on the video game market and recently, the most popular of Argentina has given a new announcement to followers.

It has been confirmed that Leonel Messi is the owner of an esports club, in which titles will obviously be played for in the sport to which he has dedicated his entire life. He now he will be part of KRÜ Esportswhich is also part property of his former partner on the courts, Sergio Aguerowho years ago saw potential in the business, so he decided to create the company that has not done badly at all.

It is worth mentioning that KRU It is one of the teams that has seen the best potential, which is why its players are well paid. This is also revealed in different competitions won by them, translating into earnings that reach thousands of dollars. So, this will be another source of income that can reach the athlete to save for some unforeseen future.

This is what Sergio mentioned regarding his friend joining the business:

He is happy, very involved. This started quite a while ago. He always asked me about KRÜ, how the team was doing and all that. One day it happened and now here he is to support the club. Now to continue. Many things are coming now in KRÜ. Too many things are coming. This continues forward.

Now, it remains to be seen what type of contribution Messi will make to the team, or if he will basically be an investor who will verify what the players and coaches do, that is, that they report an acceptable performance to lead the teams to victory. The important thing is that the club is expanding even more, and thus they will be able to cover all possible games that fall into the category of Esports.

Via: 3DJ

Editor’s note: They have already seen that investing in video games does make money, so it will not be a surprise if more players later want to get into this. It will be interesting to see if even basketball players do it too.