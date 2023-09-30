Since Lionel Messi arrived at Inter Miami, the pink and black began to talk to each other with victory. They recovered ground that seemed lost in the MLS, won the League Cup and reached the final of the US Open Cup.
Unfortunately, those from Miami fell 2-1 against Houston Dynamo in the last final, in which the big absentee was the Argentine number 10, who could not see activity due to an old injury that returned to spoil the party in the United States. .
The injury that afflicts the Rosario native has followed him since the duel between the Argentine National Team and Ecuador, where the world champion scored a goal from a free kick, but the cost was serious, because since then, Lio has not shone as he used to. .
The scar from an old injury on the back of the right leg, which has not even reached distension. The Argentine has worked hard with the kinesiologists, but the pain does not stop, and this has set off alarms at Inter Miami, who in a matter of months became accustomed to having the best in the world among their team.
The time he will be away from the fields, as well as the exact name of the injury and the games he could miss, have question marks and ellipses where fans would like to see a full stop, and at the same time: ‘Lionel Messi returns’.
