Messi, in the MLS: how to watch Inter Miami matches from Colombia?

Lionel Messi’s future is already written. The Argentine, who ended his relationship with Paris Saint Germain (PSG), will continue his career in a less flashy league: Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States. He will play for Inter Miami, a team chaired by David Beckham, who moved quickly to close the arrival of the star from Rosario when all the pipes pointed to a triumphant return to Barcelona or a landing in Saudi Arabia.

To the surprise of a large part of the soccer planet, the Florida team will receive in its squad who is for many the best player in history. “I made the decision that I am going to go to Miami. I still have not closed it one hundred percent. I am missing some things but we decided to continue the path”affirmed La Pulga in dialogue with ‘Mundo Deportivo’.

Your career will change completely. But he will be calmer, or at least that is one of the main reasons why he decided to move with his family to North America.

How to watch Messi’s matches from Colombia?

Photo: Social networks, Inter Miami Twitter

All MLS matches can be seen live in Colombia through the streaming platform Apple TV+due to a multi-year agreement for the broadcast rights for the next 10 years.

To contract the service, you must download the Apple TV+ application, which is only available for devices with the iOS system, video game consoles, and Smart TVs.

