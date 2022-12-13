Lionel Messi is very close to becoming Qatar 2022 champion together with the Argentine team after their overwhelming victory against Croatia. If you are one of those who seeks to know the dramatic path of the players to their most remembered victories, you will be pleased to know that right now you can stream a couple of movies and series about the ‘Flea’.

Where to find them and what are they about? Join us in this review and we will explain how to see the most exciting moments in the life of the Argentine soccer player.

“Argentine team – The series: road to Qatar”

An inside look at the path of the Argentine team towards Qatar 2022. In this six-episode series, we see the path of Messi and his teammates, from the 2021 Copa América final to the announcement of the 26 players who are traveling to play the world Cup.

Available in: Amazon Prime Video

“Messi, the movie”

If you are a fan of Messi, this is an inevitable tape. A story in which we go back to the complicated childhood of the player, where we see in an intimate way his passion for soccer and growth problems. A memorable journey until arriving at FC Barcelona.

Available in: DirecTV Go

“Matchday: inside FC Barcelona”

What would happen if the actor John Malkovich told us the story of FC Barcelona? This six-episode series answers that question with a story in which we review Barça’s happiest triumphs and darkest defeats. Messi, Piqué, Ter Stegen, Suárez, Vidal and Coutinho also participate.

Available in: Netflix

“Be Eternal: Champions of America”

Being champions of America is not an easy thing. In this three-episode series, we count down the 45 days before Argentina’s victory against Brazil in the 2021 Copa América final. A story full of albiceleste pride that collects various testimonies.

Available in: Netflix

“This is football”

A docuseries that brings together the most epic moments in the history of football and its impact on the world. Although it is a more general topic, the last chapter (“Amazement”) is dedicated to the phenomenon Lionel Messi and how his genius on the field has influenced globally.

Available in: Amazon Prime Video