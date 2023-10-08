Despite the return of Lionel Messi After his injury, Inter Miami lost 1-0 against FC Cincinnati this Saturday and was mathematically out of the fight to enter the North American League (MLS) playoffs.

Messi, who started as a substitute, took to the field in the 55th minute but could not prevent FC Cincinnati from winning with a goal from fellow Argentine Alvaro Barreal in the 78th minute at the DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale (outside of Miami).

Inter, who needed to win to ensure they stayed alive, stayed in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference with 33 points. Although it has two games left to play, the team led by Gerardo Martino is seven points behind ninth place, the last one that gives access to the playoffs, held by DC United.

Messi, who returned after four games out, looked out of rhythm and could not be the savior of Miami this time, which suffered its first defeat in the 13 games in which it has counted on the pitch with the albiceleste captain.

Upon his arrival in mid-July, the Rosario star turned Inter, then the worst team in the MLS, into a fearsome team and catapulted them to the first trophy in their history in the Leagues Cup alongside his former Barcelona partners Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. But the physical problems that he began to suffer in September, combined with those of other teammates like Alba in a very tight schedule, led to Inter first being left without a second title in the final of the US Open Cup as the matches were ruined. illusions of qualifying for the postseason.

Even if they had taken the three points against Cincinnati, Inter would have needed to win their last two games against Charlotte and hope to benefit from the results of five other teams.

Featherweight Encounter

With Messi sitting on the bench in Miami, next to the box of celebrities like the Argentine producer Bizarrap and the singers Nicki Nicole and Peso PlumaInter started the game with almost absolute control of the ball and the best chances of the first half.

With his team virtually eliminated, Messi warmed up at the beginning of the second half, coinciding with two saving saves from his goalkeeper Drake Callender. In the midst of the general applause, the Argentine star took to the pitch in the 55th minute and just four minutes later he enjoyed a free kick in an unbeatable position that he sent over the crossbar.

AFP

