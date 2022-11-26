Messi illuminates Argentina: victory against Mexico in the World Cup in Qatar

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Messi saves Argentina, with the goal that took the pressure off.
The albiceleste takes air in the World Cup.
The albiceleste takes air in the World Cup.
November 26, 2022, 03:57 PM
Argentina gets up, is standing in the Qatar World Cup 2022, with their vital victory this Saturday against Mexico, 2-0, which gives them new strength to seek their qualification to the round of 16.
Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez they scored the goals for the Argentine team, which thus achieved its first victory in the World Cup.
Argentina suffered, had a pale first half, with many changes in its starting lineup. Mexico had the merit of defending very well, even creating a great opportunity with a great free kick that Martínez saved.
But when the anguish grew among the Argentines, Messi appeared to light the way with a left-footed goal from outside the area.
Now without that pressure, the team played calmer, and Enzo Fernández invented another great goal to extend the advantage.




