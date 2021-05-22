Buenos Aires (AFP)

Argentine star Lionel Messi confirmed that Barcelona’s victory in the domestic cup competition was “a very important turning point”, in an interview published today in Argentine media.

Doubts hover over the future of the “little flea”, whose contract with his Catalan club has come to an end, as it expires on June 30th without nominating anything from both sides.

Messi, in his interview with the Argentine sports daily Olé, did not discuss his future, but he spoke enthusiastically about Barcelona’s 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the Cup final last April, which is the club’s first title in nearly two years.

The 34-year-old Argentine said on June 24: The truth is that the last Spanish Cup was very special because of the moment we were going through, and the club came out of two bad years.

He continued, referring to the new generation of Barcelona players: the locker rooms contain many young and new players, this cup was a very important turning point, and more than that, on the personal level I like winning and winning titles, and the more the number, the better.

Messi’s interview comes after Barcelona’s decision not to participate in the team’s last game in the league on Saturday against his host Eibar, to give him more comfort before the Copa America finals.

Messi played 47 games this season with Barcelona in all competitions, during which he scored 38 goals, and is the top scorer of the “La Liga” with 30 goals, before the stage at the end, where he largely secured winning the Pichichi Award for the eighth time in his career.

After the number of his matches with Barcelona reached 778 this season, Messi exceeded the record held by his former colleague Xavi Hernandez, who is linked to reports of the possibility of assuming duties at the head of the technical staff in Barcelona next season.

The Argentine also exceeded the record for the number of goals for a player in one club, which was carried by the Brazilian legend Pele with Santos (643), and reached 672 goals.