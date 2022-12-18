I drew jelly to the stands, I drew canchea with everyone, Dibu saves Coman’s penalty, Dibu plays with Tchouameni (who sends her out), Dibu fed up with the referee and ends up being tagged in the shootout, Dibu dances, Dibu kneels before Montiel’s final shot… If someone didn’t notice in him during the quarterfinals against the Netherlands (he stopped two shots from 11 meters), there you have it: his name is Emiliano Martínez and everyone knows him as Dibu.

The 12-year-old boy who left his house in Mar de Plata to an Independiente pension where there was plenty of everything except comfort. The 17-year-old who went to Arsenal because his family needed him financially. “You can’t let this train pass,” his relatives pushed him. He didn’t like it much, but he accepted it. The 30-year-old doorman who talks openly about his visits to the psychologist.

In all this history, Messi had to be supported to rise after all his duels and losses to paradise after a final so as not to stop rewinding it. In the last month, the genius broke several records —World Cup matches, 26, and top scorer in the history of his country in the World Cups, 13—, but none of that reached him without Dibu. He took two shots from the Netherlands in the quarterfinal round, stopped Kolo Muani in the 121st minute with the staff on the brink of a nervous breakdown, and became the owner of the decisive round. He saved Coman and unhinged Tchouameni. His great work after the side dish of the semifinals of the Copa América 2021 against Colombia, with three penalties stopped against some coffee growers who he drove crazy. Argentina, land of goalkeepers, by Pato Fillol, by Hugo Gati, had raised Sergio Goycoechea from 11 meters in 90, Carlos Roa in 98 and Sergio Romero in 2014. None like Dibu in Qatar.

And nobody happier than Messi. “He made himself want, but here he came. We suffered a lot and we got it. We can’t wait to be in Argentina to see what that will be. It’s crazy that it happened this way. He wanted it badly. He knew that God was going to give it to me, he had a presentiment that it was going to be this. Now to enjoy, ”he commented hotly, with the trophy just raised. A lifetime of frustrations and mutual misunderstandings with his country, with two farewells from the national team, to end in glory in the last blows of his career. Until last year’s Copa América, which ended a 28-year drought, calmed everyone down and validated Scaloni, the star accumulated four lost finals. Three Copa América (2007, 3-0 against Brazil; 2015 and 2016 on penalties) and a World Cup (2014; 1-0 against Germany).

“He has no pending account. If he had it, he never had it ”, commented Lionel Scaloni, who after naming him the best in history shortly after going to the final, dedicated another helping of congratulations to him. “I have never seen what he transmits to his teammates with anyone,” said the Pujato coach, who revealed a conversation with the 10 a few months ago. “Before he went to Paris, I called him because I needed to talk to him. I knew a difficult time was coming. I told him that the disappointment could be strong because we had generated a lot of enthusiasm. And he told me that it didn’t matter, that they would continue. That gave me a rush, it meant that we were doing something right,” said the coach.

silence before and after

Messi had walked alone through the changing rooms of the luxurious Lusail, chewing each step, self-absorbed. He went out to warm up first and also in silence. In the previous stretches he did his best not to know anything about anyone, except to scan the stands to find his people. It didn’t fit in his body. He finished the 90 minutes alone, resting his hands on his knees. The few still dared to give it a couple of touches on the back. He barely conceded a few words with De Paul, his faithful companion, and a courtesy pat with Mbappé, who had him one meter away. He finished extra time, and also alone, 40 meters from the final chance of his PSG teammate. Until almost at nine in the Qatari night, he went to a band, also alone, but this time to celebrate with his family. And with that he stayed. This time he did not want to go out and talk to the media, despite the obligation he had having been named the best player of the match.

“It was not in my plans to be champions,” confessed Scaloni, the youngest coach in the World Cup (44 years old). It was born the year that Argentina hung its first star (1978) with Cesar Luis Menotti, acting as hostess. Then would come the title of Mexico 86 with Carlos Bilardo. “But the most important thing is the way we were,” Scaloni warned. “I have a bad taste in my mouth of playing a great game and not closing it in 90 minutes. We had to have won it then and also in extra time, ”he stressed.

He did not succeed and the night headed for penalties. Dibu Territory. “There, calm down. It is a moment that I have clear. Another time they shoot three times and three goals that could have been stopped. The first one I threw badly [frente a Mbappé], then I did everything right ”, analyzed the Aston Villa man, the Argentine goalkeeper for whom the most money has been paid (17.4 million in 2020) and who regretted that his team did not close the clash before. “We had it under control, and two crap shots back and we’re tied. We said that suffering was destiny. We got 3-2, they charge us another penalty, they put it in and they almost scored two goals for us. Thank God I got that foot out [a Molo Muani]. There cannot be a World Cup that I have dreamed of as much as this one, ”he congratulated himself. “Emiliano radiates optimism”, assessed Scaloni. “We had plenty of pitchers and if the goalkeeper later tells you that he is going to save two, he is terrific,” the coach settled.

