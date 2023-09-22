La Pulce to Espn Argentina: “On the other hand it was understandable, because of us France was not confirmed as champion… I will play in the 2024 Copa America. The 2026 World Cup? I won’t rule it out”

The far from amicable divorce between Lionel Messi and PSG continues to bring with it controversy. In an interview given by Pulce to Espn Argentina, the Inter Miami player criticized his former club, guilty of not having celebrated his triumph at the World Cup with the Albiceleste: “I was the only player of the 25 of the Argentina for not having obtained recognition from the club. On the other hand it was understandable… because of us France was not confirmed as champions…”.

difficult relationship — Messi, who left PSG at the end of his contract in June, also said he had difficulty adapting to Paris and admitted there had been a "rift with a significant group of PSG fans" during his two spells. seasons at the club. Asked if he wished he had never moved to Paris, Messi replied: "It happened that way. It wasn't what I expected, but I always say that things happen for a reason. Even if I wasn't well, it happened."

in miami — Now Messi is enjoying football and life at Inter Miami: “I love what I do, I like playing, and now I have discovered a different way of doing it – said the former Barcelona star – That’s why I decided to come in Miami and not to continue my career elsewhere: here you experience it in a different way.” Messi, who is under contract with Inter Miami until December 2025, does not plan to retire anytime soon. “I haven’t thought about it, I don’t want to think about it because I want to continue enjoying what I do. Leaving Europe to come here was an important step, now I don’t want to think about the next one.”

in Argentina — Messi, 36, has not ruled out returning to play for the club where he grew up, Newell's Old Boys before retiring: "I've always had this idea, and even more so after becoming world champion – to be able to have fun with football Argentinian and playing at Newell's – but I don't know." Messi confirmed that he will play in the 2024 Copa America, but is not sure about taking the field for the 2026 World Cup: "Now I'm only thinking about the Copa America – he said – Then we'll see, it will depend on how I feel. I'll see day by day, three years to go. If I didn't realize that my level of play was decreasing, I wouldn't stop. But there is a reality to deal with: I'm older, I have a thousand games behind me and time is passing for everyone…"