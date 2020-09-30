Leo Messi, during the match between Barça and Villarreal. DPA via Europa Press / Europa Press

“All Barcelona fans must unite.” Word of Leo Messi. The captain of FC Barcelona has surprised with exclusive statements to the newspaper Sport in which he expresses his desire to end the dispute he is keeping open with Barça president Josep Maria Bartomeu. “After so many disagreements, I would like to put an end to it,” he says. “We must unite all Barcelona fans and assume that the best is yet to come.”

The manifestations of the azulgrana captain, who last August expressed his desire to leave FC Barcelona through a burofax sent to legal services, come after he criticized the board for the departure of his friend Luis Suárez from the club. Messi has reiterated his disappointment at having to stay by force at the Camp Nou and blamed the president for the crisis and the lack of a Barça project.

“I assume my mistakes”, which if they existed were only to make a better and stronger FC Barcelona, ​​he confesses in the advance of the statements announced by the sports newspaper published in Barcelona. “Adding passion and enthusiasm will be the only way to achieve goals, always united and rowing in the same direction,” continues the Argentine Barça forward whose sporting attitude has always been praised by coach Ronald Koeman.

Message to Barcelona fans

“I wanted to send a message to all the partners and to all the Catalans who follow us. If at any time something that I said or did could bother any of them, then there is no doubt that I always did it thinking about the best for the club, ”Messi ends, who last summer expressed his desire to join the escape clause contained in the contract signed in 2017 and expiring in 2021.

The board argued that the clause to which the player appealed had expired on June 10 and, therefore, was not applicable, which is why they invited him to lead the Koeman project. The Rosario rejoined the team’s discipline and on Sunday he played as a starter in the league debut against Villarreal.