Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are living history. The Argentine and the Portuguese have tired of breaking records in recent years in the best leagues in the world. And now, in their second half of their thirties, Messi and ‘CR7’ opted to continue their careers in two leagues that bet on the growth of their football.

In the case of Cristiano Ronaldo, the first to take the step, the preferred option was Saudi Arabia. In the house of Wahhabism, where the sport is consolidated as an axis of international projection, ‘CR7’ decided to lead the advance of bombastic signings.

on the flank of Messi, the destination was Miami, the American city where the ’10’ hopes that his family will benefit from an environment different from the one he lived in during the last decade in Europe. In between, the Argentine has managed to score seven goals in just four games: an announcement of the crowning of Beckham’s dream in the MLS and the long-awaited conquest of ‘soccer’ after the legacy of Pelé.

And although they have always shown a gentlemanly relationship, one of respect and admiration, football fans do not stop comparing Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The last chapter of that situation is explained in a viral video in which, netizens conclude, “Messi humiliates Cristiano Ronaldo”.

The video in which ‘Messi humiliates Cristiano Ronaldo’

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Photo: Screenshot, EFE

In an animated video, which accumulates millions of views on networksMessi is seen training with a bar that is marked with the name of the MLS.

Then, in a nod to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent statements, in which he expressed that the Saudi league was better than the American one, the portrait of ‘CR7’ appears mocking Messi’s ‘training’ and raising the MLS bar ‘with a hand’.

Later, Messi leaves the box. Then he returns with the World Cup trophy he won with Argentina in Qatar. At that point: the disappointment of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is forced to retire.

A striking recreation that arouses reactions and highlights the obvious: they are the greatest of the 21st century.

