Already five goals in three games for the Argentine, who is dragging Inter Miami. And for the MLS there is already talk of top scorer…

It certainly cannot be said that Leo Messi’s impact on American football has been negligible: three games played, already five goals. And Inter Miami dragged to the second round of the Leagues Cup, where they will face Dallas in the Italian night between Sunday and Monday, at 3:30. While waiting for the MLS to restart, Messi-mania is already in the States: to the point that American bookmakers have started listing the Argentine on the blackboards dedicated to the league’s top scorer. But we will return to this.

Dallas-Miami, the odds on Leo — Let’s first take a look at the main betting sites and the odds relating to the performance of Leo Messi, who is back from back-to-back braces against Atlanta and Orlando. Another brace (or more) in tonight’s match is worth 2.85 on Goldbet and Better, 3.25 on Gazzabet, 3.40 on bet365 and 3.60 on Sisal. Three or more goals from Leo are played at 9.50 on bet365, 10.00 on Goldbet and Better, 11.00 on Gazzabet, 12.00 on Sisal. Expectations are high, to such an extent that the simple bet on Messi scorer at any time collapses to 1.50 on Betfair, 1.57 on bet365 and Sisal, 1.60 on Goldbet, Better and Gazzabet. Finally, a look at the First Scorer market, which fluctuate a lot: 3.00 on Sisal, 3.40 on bet365, 4.05 on Better and Goldbet, 4.50 on Gazzabet. See also Tacconi, the gesture after Juve's victory: "An important signal"

Cyclone Messi on MLS? — But, once the Leagues Cup period has ended – a joint competition between the US clubs and those of the Mexican top flight – Messi will make his MLS debut on August 21 against Charlotte. And in the USA, given Leo’s performance in these first matches with the Miami shirt, even the investors are starting to “worry”: Miami still has to play 12 games of regular reason, Messi is obviously still scoreless and the league’s top scorer at the moment it is Hany Mukhtar who plays in Nashville, with 13 goals. A feat that is almost impossible on paper, but not for Messi. And in fact, Leo also appeared on the blackboards dedicated to the title of top scorer in the championship, with values ​​around 25.00. Odds that, if the former Barça and PSG continue at this pace, are inevitably destined to go down.

August 6 – 2.26 pm

