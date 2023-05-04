Messi, hated in Paris: fans insult him and ask for his departure, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Ultras insult Lionel Messi.
Ultras insult Lionel Messi.
The Argentine star arouses discomfort in the PSG fans.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Some 300 fans asked this Wednesday for the resignation of the dome of the psgled by its president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, in a protest organized outside the club’s administrative headquarters, in Boulogne-Billancourt (southwest of Paris).
(You may be interested in: The fines that Paris Saint-Germain imposed on Messi, Neymar and Mbappé)
insults to the stars
Shouts like “Neymar, go for a walk!”, “We are fed up with mercenaries: throw out
Messi“”, “Messi son of…” and “above all you have to throw out Al-Khelaifi” were heard during the concentration.
The supporters had been summoned by the CUP fan collective, who have been at odds with a large part of the team for some time, including Leo Messi, whom the PSG has just been severely penalized for having traveled to a publicity commitment with Saudi Arabia, for which, according to the club, they would not have permission to do so.
The objective of the fans is to show that “things have to change” in a “structured and intelligent” way. It is not the first time that the CUP has asked for the head of the Qatari leadership.
Last year he also sued him in the middle of the Parque de los Príncipes stadium. The fans’ frustration with the club’s stars, led by Messi and Neymar, has been palpable for some time, especially after the Champions League eliminations (eighth against Real Madrid in 2022 and also eighth against Bayern in Munich in 2023).
Not even having what is considered the best footballer of the 21st century in a lead with Kylian Mbappé and Neymar has been enough to lift a trophy, which is the real goal of PSG management.
EFE
