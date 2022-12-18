Lucille (AFP)

From one record to another at the club level, Lionel Messi transferred his hobby to the international level, capping his last World Cup career in the best way, by winning the world title for the first time in his career, reaping the best player award on his way, and he was very close to collecting it with the top scorer award, before That his opponent in the French final, Kylian Mbappe, snatched her from him.

And Messi had already won the award for best player in 2014, but the joy was not complete because he lost the final against Germany 0-1 after extension, but this time the coronation was complete.

Messi was just around the corner from becoming the first Argentine to win the finals’ top scorer award, since Mario Kempis scored 6 goals during his country’s first coronation campaign in 1978, but Mbappe deprived him of that with his hat-trick in the end, and prevented the Argentine from joining the Italians Paolo Rossi (1982). ) and Salvatore Schillaci (1990), the only players who collected the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards, noting that he started choosing the best player in the finals starting in 1982.

Sunday’s match was also historic for the 35-year-old in terms of the number of matches in the finals, as he became the player who played the most in the World Cup (26).

And after his participation in the great victory over Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday in the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup, Messi became the same distance from the German Lothar Matthaus in the number of matches in the finals, amounting to 25, and then he was alone with him on Sunday in the final at Lusail Stadium.

Matthews played his 25 matches in the 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994 and 1998 finals.

With his participation in the Qatari finals, Messi reached another record represented by the number of World Cups he played (5), similar to his Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the tournament in the quarter-finals, and Matthews as well.

Four players competed in the World Cup finals for the fifth time in their career during this version, and they are the Mexicans Andres Guardado, goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, Messi and Ronaldo, equaling the achievement of the other Mexicans, goalkeeper Antonio Carvajal and Rafael Marques, and Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and Matthews.

And after scoring seven goals in the Qatari World Cup, including three in the eighth, quarter and semi-finals and two in the final, to break his fast abundantly from scoring in the knockout rounds of four copies, Messi raised his score to 13 goals in the finals, surpassing by three goals the previous Argentine record, which He was registered as Gabriel Batistuta (10 in 12 matches).

And in fourth place on the list of the best scorers in the history of the finals (13), participating with the French Just Fontaine and in front of Pele (12 goals), Messi lags by 3 goals from the absolute record registered in the name of German Miroslav Klose (16).

On Sunday, Messi also held the record for the number of matches in the finals as captain (19), ahead of Mexican Rafael Marques (18), followed by compatriot Diego Maradona with 16.

Al-Barghout added another record on Sunday as the player who spent the most minutes in the World Cup, after raising it to 2314, ahead of the Italian Paolo Maldini (2217 minutes).

And Messi is the only player who made assists in each of the five versions in which he participated, and after him comes Pele, the Polish Grizigorz Lato, Diego Maradona and the English David Beckham, who made the goals in three different versions.

Pele held the record for the largest number of assists in the knockout stages, with six assists, before Messi equalized him on Tuesday in the victory over Croatia.

With the sole achievement of being the only player to score in a World Cup in his teens, 20s and 30s, Messi has now racked up 17 victories, equaling the record set by Miroslav Klose.

Golden Ball winners since the award was distributed:

1982: Italian Paolo Rossi

1986: Argentine Diego Maradona

1990: Italian Salvatore Schillaci

1994: Brazilian Romario

1998: Brazilian Ronaldo

2002: German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn

2006: French Zinedine Zidane

2010: Uruguayan Diego Forlan

2014: Argentine Lionel Messi

2018: Croatian Luka Modric

2022: Argentine Lionel Messi

Top scorers in the history of the finals:

16- The German Miroslav Klose

15- Brazilian Ronaldo

14- German Gerd Mueller

13- French Just Fontaine and Argentine Lionel Messi

12- Brazilian Pele

Players who played the most matches:

26- Argentine Lionel Messi

25- German Lothar Matthaus

24- German Miroslav Klose

23- Italian Paolo Maldini

22- Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo