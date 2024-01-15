This Monday the prizes will be awarded The Best of Fifa, a different gala Ballon d'Or after the separation of the highest football organization with France Football magazine.

Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, nominated for the best player of the year award and the most anticipated of the London night, they made a radical decision a few hours before the start of the ceremony.

Neither the Argentine, nor the Norwegian, nor the French attended the ceremony held in England and they make a tremendous disrespect to the Fifa, it is the first time that none of the three nominees for this award are at the gala.

On the red carpet we saw Alf-Inge Håland, dad of Erling Haaland. The gunner of the Manchester City, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, stayed in Italy after visiting his girlfriend.Messi, for his part, decided to prioritize the preseason with his team, Inter Miami, and did not travel to Switzerland. Similar case to that of Mbappé, his non-attendance is unknown.



Kylian Mbappe (C) could do little against the power of the English team.

The one who did attend was the Colombian Linda Caicedo, who appeared wearing an elegant black dress.

