Leo Messi, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are the three nominees for UEFA Player of the Year, an award whose winner will be revealed during the 2023-24 Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which will take place on Thursday August 31 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

The Argentine attacker for Inter Miami, the voracious Norwegian striker for Manchester City and the Belgian midfielder who also wears the ‘skyblue’ shirt have been the most voted for by a jury made up of the coaches of the clubs that played in the group stage of the Champions League League, the Europa League and the Conference League last season, together with the coaches of the men’s national teams from the UEFA member associations. A group of journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) were also part of the jury that screened the initial pre-selection of players that had previously been carried out by UEFA’s technical study group based on their performance during the 2022-23 season both at club and national team level.

Winner of the UEFA Player of the Year trophy in 2011 and 2015, Messi aspires to equal Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the list of winners of an award that went to Frenchman Karim Benzema last year. He does so after driving the Argentine team to the World Cup title in Qatar. For their part, Haaland and De Bruyne present as great endorsement the key role that both played in the Champions League won by Manchester City in a campaign in which the ‘skyblues’ also reigned in the Premier League and in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola, Simone Inzaghi and Luciano Spalletti will be competing for the UEFA Coach of the Year award. A recognition for which the Catalan coach starts as a clear favourite, after lifting Manchester City to the first Champions League in its history after beating Inter Milan led by Inzaghi in the final played on June 10 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul with a goal from Spanish midfielder Rodrigo Hernández. The Italian Spalletti, third in contention, slips into the trio of candidates after winning Serie A with Napoli, something that the Partenopean team has not achieved since the days when Diego Armando Maradona wore his shirt.