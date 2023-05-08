Monday, May 8, 2023, 20:24



Golden oasis for Lionel Messi. The Argentinian forgot for a moment his delicate situation at Paris Saint-Germain and the rumors about his future and he captured all the spotlight at the Laureus Awards with a highly prestigious double crown.

On the one hand, the Argentine won the second award of his career as Best International Male Athlete of the Year after the one he achieved in 2020 and becomes part of the exclusive list made up of the three best tennis players in history, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal; Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt; the American golfer Toger Woods and the German Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher, all of them multi-awarded at the Laureus.

On the other hand, the Argentine team that the ’10’ led in the World Cup in Qatar towards the third crown in its history saw the milestone recognized with the award for Best Team of the Year.