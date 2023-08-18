“I didn’t want to leave Barcelona to go to PSG, here in Miami I found happiness again”. So Leo Messi during a press conference in Miami, the first since he landed in the United States after the French experience, organized on the eve of the Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC.

For la Pulce it was an opportunity not only to talk about the first exciting months in Florida, but also to remove a few pebbles from his shoe. In fact, speaking of the adventure with PSG, the seven-time Ballon d’Or player makes no secret of how things didn’t go in the right direction, starting from the beginning: “I didn’t want to leave Barcelona, ​​it happened overnight. I had to adapt to a totally different place from where I had lived all my life, both in terms of the city and in a sporting sense, and it was difficult, the opposite of what happens to me here at the moment”.

“Here I found my smile again – continued Messi -, I am very happy with the decision I made, not only for football, but also for my family, for everyday life, for the city we appreciate, for this new experience and for the welcome received, extraordinary from day one, not only in Miami”. In fact, Messi is idolized in any stadium and the boos in Paris are now a distant memory: “I played two away games and the treatment I received was magnificent. Many Latinos also live in Miami, which makes things easier because they always show closeness and affection. I’m happy with my choice, I’m enjoying this new chapter in my life, the experience of living in the United States was something I always had in mind.”

#Messi #PSG #wasnt #wanted #happiness #Miami