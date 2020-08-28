He Barça launched the I challenge Messi on Wednesday demanding that he go out to show up and explain their reasons to leave while reiterating that I was counting on him and that he did not intend to give him the freedom letter Yesterday the Ordago the president when TV3 announced that Bartomeu was willing to resign from his position if Messi appeared publicly and pointed to him as the problem. Faced with this pressure, Leo he was about to answer immediately, but he held back. This does not mean that the distance between the parts is reduced. Unlike, Leo goes to war and is more convinced than ever of leave. And she wants to do it for free and he will no longer hear any other offer than that of Manchester City.

The Argentine player does not intend to back down or negotiate with the Blaugrana club. Considers what before his service record Barça is morally obligated to give you a free ride wherever you want. Obviously, in the Catalan club they do not think the same.

At Barça cling to Contract clause that left Messi free the option of go free as long as it communicated before June 10, that is, 20 days before the end of the competition. TO this last argument cling soccer player’s lawyers what do you think yes because of COVID, FIFA extended the season, this point is void. In any case, FIFA and UEFA are not going to get involved in this issue or block the transfer and will leave the case in the hands of ordinary justice.

He Messi’s first contact to offer to the City this season it was in Lisbon after the spanking from 2-8 at the hands of Bayern. Leo contacted Guardiola and told him that it was time for a change of scene. The Catalan coach, surprised, told him that this was a question that exceeded its powers because it was a huge economic operation that was not planned. In any case, if it was undertaken, it was planned as of January, when Messi was free to negotiate and ended the contract on June 30.

Before the possibility that was presented, the City executives they started to work in the economic fit of a business that according to published yesterday the dutch newspaper By Telegraaf supposes a disbursement of 500 million of euros.

In this situation, Messi and the English team have reached an agreement which would mean that they guarantee the Argentine a two year contract that Messi could unilaterally liquidate and the possibility of follow your career in the City franchise In New York. But a problem remains to be solved. And it is not minor.

It’s about the agreement with Barça, that in the face of the events that have led to a painful divorce is not going to make things easy. Input refer to the clause of 700 million and in the worst of cases to charge more than what they entered in 2017 for Neymar, which was 222 million.

He City, sheltered in Messi’s posture of strength wants to pay with players. At the beginning they offer Gabriel Jesus, to which they value in 100 million and they add the in pack a Eric Garcia (30 million) and the side Angelino (25 million). An offer of 155 million in kind according to the English valuation that the Barça does not think or consider.

For him Barcelona it is essential that first Messi explains himself in public in front of the fans and then that he leaves the money to rebuild the team. Leo refuses round the second, about talking, values ​​it, but not decided yet. The planned option of doing it in Argentina does not convince even the rectors of City.