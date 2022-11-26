Leo Messi scored for Argentina against Mexico and Daniele Adani, commentator for Rai at the World Cup, explodes in commentary. “Messiiiiiii! Messiiiii! Leo Messiiii! The best left foot in the world”, shouts Adani when the number 10 hits the mark in the match. Then, Adani ‘overflows’ with references to Rosario, Messi’s hometown, “the city of football”. The commentator Stefano Bizzotto tries to bring the discussion back to data and news items, but the attempt is overwhelmed by Adani’s wave: “Everyone stands up for the best player in the world – he screams still moved -… respect for the number 1 …. Rosario, city of football… this footballer who has been criticized too many times… even when he was in Barcelona. when he arrived suffering as a young man, he never forgot the Argentine… rosarino speaks.. .. she cried for the selection and it is he who keeps her alive”.

Adani’s ‘monologue’ quickly inflamed Twitter, always very attentive to the performance of the commentator-columnist. There are those who appreciate the passion of the story and those who judge the pathos shown to be excessive and almost grotesque.