Miami and South Florida are experiencing a fever for Lionel Messi days before it is presented in style at the Inter Miami stadium, the DRV PNK Stadium, outside whose exteriors dozens of fans have been stationed throughout the week with posters and shirts of the Argentine soccer star.

“The Unveil” is the name of the special act with which the Major League Soccer (MLS) club will present the recent world champion on Sunday night at its stadium located in Fort Lauderdale (about 35 km from Miami), along with his former teammate from FC Barcelona Sergio Busquets and also a brand new signing from Inter Miami.

South Florida media echoed this Thursday rumors according to which artists like Shakira, Maluma and Bad Bunny They will be part of the great event, about which for now the club owned by the businessman of Cuban origin Jorge Mas and the former English soccer player David Beckham has not given any clue.

Messi’s schedule

Inter Miami fans await Messi.

Inter Miami has summoned journalists for an “important press conference” next Monday with the club’s owners and “a player”, who is presumed to be Messi, who is expected to step on the pitch the next day and have his first training.

After arriving at the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on Tuesday on a private flight with his wife and three children, Miami began his journey into the “Messi era” or “Messimania”, as the media are already beginning to call the adventure of the Argentine star. in MLS, one that experts describe as a “historic milestone” for the practice of this sport in North America.

This Thursday, videos posted on social networks show the Messi family leaving a well-known Italian restaurant in Miami Beach and being approached by several supporters. The Albiceleste captain is seen signing a shirt for Argentine league team Newell’s Old Boys and taking photos with his effusive supporters.

In the midst of the euphoria that the arrival of what is considered one of the best soccer players in history has unleashed, the Inter Miami squad, under the orders of its new coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino, tries to keep the focus on the match he will play on Saturday against St. Louis City SC, a game in which he will not yet play

Messi.

The Argentine was not part of the training sessions on Wednesday either, but according to the Miami Herald newspaper, he was inside the facilities finalizing the paperwork related to his contract and completing the rigorous medical examinations.

Time and TV

The long-awaited presentation event for Lionel Messi at Inter Miami will be this Sunday and will be broadcast in Colombia through Apple TVfrom 5 p.m.

Apple acquired the broadcast rights to MLS for ten years, from 2023 to 2032, with an investment of $2.5 billion for the entire business.

EFE

