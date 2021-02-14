Speculation about the future of Lionel messi they feed every day. Either by what he says or by what he does, everything becomes a “clue” about the decision that the Argentine may make from June, when his contract with him ends. Barcelona and you can freely choose your destination. And a photo appeared that generates more speculation …

Marcelo Claure , one of the owners of Inter Miami (David beckham is another of the owners), a US MLS team that has been nominated to take Leo when the link with Barsa ends, He uploaded a photo on his Instagram with a 10 shirt with a dedication . And there was a wink for the Flea.

“Thanks @leomessi for sending me this shirt. We will keep it with great affection. The world of football is very small and I am sure that our paths will cross“wrote the businessman who posed with the gift from the Argentine.

Inter Miami also belongs to the City Group, owner -in addition- of Manchester City, which is not ruled out that it is a stop prior to Messi’s desire to try some time in MLS, as commented in the interview with Jordi Ebole in “Saved” .

“I always had the illusion of being able to enjoy and live the experience in the United States and live that league,” were the words of the best player in the world.

But be careful, because in the list of interested there are many (either in the Premier, Calcio or PSG), but there are few who can seduce Leo.