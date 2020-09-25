BarcelonaLegendary footballer Lionel Messi criticized his franchise Barcelona for removing fellow player Luis Suarez from the team. Messi from Argentina, sharing a photo with Suarez, expressed his grief over his departure from his team on Instagram and anger over the club’s poor behavior. He wrote, ‘It would be strange to see you in another team’s jersey and even more awkward to play against you. You were entitled to a magnificent farewell. You are one of the most important players in the history of the club. Earlier on Wednesday, Barcelona said it had signed an agreement with Atlético Madrid to ‘transfer’ Uruguay striker Suarez to the tune of 6 million euros ($ 7 million). Barcelona’s new coach Ronald Koeman said that Suarez was not part of his plans.