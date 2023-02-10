Messi, full alert: injury would leave him out of the Champions League duel

Argentine Lionel Messi suffers a hamstring injury that occurred during the cup duel this Wednesday against Olympique Marseille and is a doubt for the match next Tuesday in the round of 16 of the Champions League against him Bayern Munichas revealed by L’Équipe.

alarm for Messi

Officially, the club has not confirmed the news and refers to the traditional medical report that will be published on Friday morning before the coach’s press conference, Christopher Galtierprior to Saturday’s league duel against Monaco.

Messi, in the French Cup.

According to the newspaper, the player will surely miss the trip to the Principality and his presence three days later in the decisive duel against Bayern is in question.

If this loss is confirmed, it would be the second weight in PSG, who will not be able to fight the attacker either. kylian mbappewho injured his left leg during the league match against Montpellier on the 1st and according to the club’s doctors his illness will last about three weeks.

neymar he would be the only component of PSG’s offensive trident ready to face the Bavarians, although the Brazilian is not in his best form because he has just overcome ankle discomfort that has caused him to miss two of the last three games.

EFE

