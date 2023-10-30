In just over ten months, Leo Messi has placed his lips on two golden spheres, the terrestrial globe of his first World Cup won with Argentina in Qatar in December 2022, and the Ballon d’Or this Monday in Paris, the eighth for a football legend who at 36 years old maintains the official status of being ‘the best in the world’.

His return to the French capital could not have been more triumphant. After a discreet last season at Paris Saint-Germain, in which, although he won Ligue 1, he said goodbye in the second round of the Champions League, and even received some whistles from the fans at the Parc des Princes, the man from Rosario surrendered the Châtelet theater at their feet, despite having beaten France in the World Cup final.

Because on few occasions will the seven matches of the World Cup have had so much weight in achieving the most prestigious individual award in the world of football, which celebrated its 67th edition this Monday.

Lionel Messi, in front of the supreme football trophy: the World Cup. © Anne-Christine Poujoulat, AFP

A decisive World Cup

The change in the regulations that establishes the start and end of the season between August and July, as the period for counting the players’ performances to the detriment of the calendar year, has allowed the inclusion of the Qatar World Cup.

“It would not be logical not to give the Ballon d’Or to the best player in history, in a year in which he won the World Cup,” said Belgian Eden Hazard on Sunday on the French television program Téléfoot.

Indeed, Messi contributed to the third star on the Albiceleste’s chest with seven goals, two of them in the final, and scoring in six of the seven games played by the Argentine team.

Although in the 2022-2023 financial year he added a new Ligue 1 with PSG, he was unable to say goodbye to his time in European football by winning a fifth Champions League despite playing alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, runner-up in the world.

Already in his previous Ballon d’Or, the seventh in his showcases, in 2021, the Copa América won with his team, which put an end to several decades of disappointments, had a decisive weight in the vote.

14 years difference

More than 14 years have passed since his first award as the best player in the world, and more than two decades since Barcelona became aware of a boy with a special gift for playing soccer, who only needed expensive hormonal treatment to develop physically. His club at the time, Newell’s Old Boys, was not able to pay.

Barça took on the challenge and the rest is history.

Four Champions Leagues, ten Leagues, seven Copas del Rey, three Club World Cups, eight Spanish Super Cups and three European Super Cups.

After making his debut in the Barça team under Frank Rijkaard, Messi acquired the aura of a planetary star with Pep Guardiola on the bench, and well accompanied by Andrés Iniesta, Xavi Hernández, and more recently by Luis Suárez and Neymar.

With the culé team he scored 672 goals in 778 games, through a successful transition from the winger to a ‘false 9’ role with presence in all sectors of the attack.

His successes with Barça contrasted with his recurring disappointments with the Albiceleste – defeats in the finals of the American tournaments in 2007, 2015 and 2016 and the 2014 World Cup -, which continued to fuel comparisons with Diego Maradona, in which He didn’t always come out the winner.

His performance with Paris SG seemed to distance him from any option of reuniting with the Ballon d’Or, but then the World Cup in Qatar arrived so that the words of the coach who perhaps knows him best make more sense.

“The Ballon d’Or should have two categories, one for Messi and another for the rest,” said Pep Guardiola.