In Argentina they will never forget that Lionel Messi gave them the World title in Qatar. In France they will not forget that he took them off. On the one hand, they venerate him with religious devotion: he is an untouchable, praised Messi, as if he were not a footballer but a divine and miraculous stamp. On the other side, they condemn him with whistles that are like lashes. And if in his holy land it seems that he wears a halo on his head, in Paris he wears a crown of thorns. The champion Messi is not calm: his devotees and his atheists fight for him.



Messi descended from his sky a couple of weeks ago to celebrate in his country. He was with his people, played two celebration games to commemorate the world title, received countless awards, crowns and scepters, spoke more than he always does, and his voice was imbued with divine power. His gestures, his words spread joy, as much as the sweat he left on the grass of the stadiums in Qatar, when he became a myth. But when he said goodbye to his parishioners and returned to Paris, he found a path on fire where his possible exit is cooking, and meanwhile, Barcelona raises its prayers to see if the miraculous returns home.

From cheers to whistles

Messi’s future at PSG, up in the air with a possible return to Barça

It was enough for Messi to take a plane and cross the ocean to descend into hell, return to Calvary, with the heavy cross on his back. The Messi of Paris Saint Germain is neither the almighty of Argentina nor the acclaimed idol of Argentina.



In the Parque de los Príncipes, home of PSG, factions of the fans greet him with whistles, judging him with massive booing, as if Messi were not world champion. They want him out, far away, exiled, and they let him know it in the arena of the stands. It is the sentence they have assigned him for not being the Messi they acquired, the one they expected.

Since he left Barcelona, ​​Messi has not fulfilled in Paris what his name demands. The Parisians welcomed him in 2021 with the illusion of those who believe in miracles and have in front of the one who does them best. But miracles, if they exist, are not to be repeated very often. Messi surrounded himself with other stars, Mbappe and Neymar, and it seemed that PSG was going to be the new machine to win in Europe. But not.

Today Paris is out of the Champions League, eliminated in the round of 16 by Bayern Munich, once again postponing the dream of conquest, as in the previous season, and was also eliminated from the French Cup after losing to Marseille in eighth.

So PSG only has the French League left (they are the leader with 69 points and this Saturday they beat Nice 0-2 with a new goal from Messi), which is a custom that will not clean the wounds, although if they don’t win it will burn the Eiffel tower… In PSG Messi has scored 20 goals in two seasons, with this Saturday he became the best scorer in clubs in Europe, with 702, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo. But it’s not enough. In Paris they do not want occasional miracles or consolation miracles. They need a god who performs the universal miracle and does not rest on Sunday. A full time god.

Today those who clamored for his arrival, clamor for his departure. And more after the World Cup, when the French stared at the cup, which exacerbated the discomfort: Messi did not give them European glory, but he did take world glory from them.

In the World Cup they wanted the new contract, Messi wants very good conditions, but with everything that happened in Qatar they no longer wanted to renew it at the same budget.”

“In the World Cup they wanted the new contract, Messi wants very good conditions, but with everything that happened in Qatar they no longer wanted to renew it at the same budget. The state of PSG is complicated. Now they only want Mbappé, Mbappé and put him as a total star. They are not happy with the Champions League tie either,” Romain Molina, a French journalist and writer, told EL TIEMPO.

Are you coming back to Barcelona?

Lionel Messi, in a PSG match.

Less than a week after Messi was crazy in the stands of the Parque de los Príncipes, there was a response under another sky, from Barcelona. At the Camp Nou, where the Catalan club faced Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey, the fans invoked him from a distance: at minute 10 they shouted the slogan: “Messi, Messi, Messi!”

Barcelona were wrecked 0-4, adding to the clamor. “There they whistle for him and here we acclaim him…”, said Joan Gaspart, former president of the culé club, in TyC Sports. “If you decide economically, you may have better offers; but if it is with the heart, there will be no place in the world where it is loved as much as here”.

Messi, who ends his contract with PSG on June 30, has just received an offer from Arabian football. Al-Hilal offered him 400 million euros a year, 359 million more than what he receives annually at PSG, and the answer would have been negative. Meanwhile, Barcelona throws hooks.

The Sport newspaper says that the repatriation plan is underway. “If Messi decides to break the renewal negotiations with PSG, Barça will enter the scene. And there he would propose an attractive economic offer, but within his possibilities ”.

Mundo Deportivo indicates that the return of Messi would be marked because the Barça club complies with the limits of the salary mass, “which right now is exceeded by 200 million euros.” He adds that the contract would be for one season.

And Brand is not far behind. This Saturday he published an article entitled ‘Leo Messi, Barcelona’s lifeguard’, in which he stated: “Messi would be Barcelona’s lifeguard, both economically and sportingly. Laporta needs to create confidence in the investors of the Espai Barça and other possible sponsors who want to add their name to the Barça club”.

And this is the scenario for Messi, who did the Argentine miracle in Qatar, but has not been able to reign in Paris, where in exchange for being a god he looks like a Christ from behind.

