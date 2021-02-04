It seems that, after the conflictive week in which the newspaper El Mundo published the contract of Lionel Messi, the Argentine star found his moment of peace and tranquility in the usual place: at home, with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children.

The conflict began when the newspaper titled “The pharaonic contract that ruins Barsa“It was the bomb of the week that seemed to open the door for Lio to say goodbye to Barsa. flea He analyzed the situation for a few days and did not hesitate: he will make a complaint about the leak both to the newspaper and to the four officials who knew what his economic arrangement with the club was.

Is that, outside the walls of the Messi’s house in the Bellamar neighborhood of Castelldefels, the waves of the Barcelona sea sound a lot. The burofax affair was joined by the contract scandal that went around the world. And now, the rumors that do not stop placing the Argentine in Paris Saint-Germain after June would have fed up Rosarino who said enough.

And between so many moments of anger and annoyance, tranquility begins to arrive. This was demonstrated by Antonela Roccuzzo on his Instagram account, where he is seen Lio lying on the couch with his children and his wife.

“The best time of the day. # 5together“Antonela wrote on her profile.

Leo’s peace and smiles began to arrive in the midst of the resounding victory and comeback 5-3 against Granada, which had started by beating Barsa 2-0. Messi had a brilliant afternoon that, even without scoring, was a participant in four of the five goals, providing an assist and three interventions for the team led by Ronald Koeman to advance to the Semifinal of the Copa del Rey.