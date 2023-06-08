In the summer of 2007, David Beckham completed the move from Madrid to Los Angeles. He had received, as he explained in a statement, a renewal offer with the white club for two years, but at the age of 32 he decided to commit to LA Galaxy, one of the ten franchises that founded Major League Soccer in 1996, an initiative germinated as part of the commitment acquired by the North American federations to host the World Cup two years before. Soccer never had it easy in the United States. MLS arrived to fill an ominous gap of a decade without a national league, but by 2007, eleven years after getting the ball rolling, it had barely managed to capture three more franchises. In 2013, when Beckham hung up his boots, there were already 19. A couple of weeks ago, the arrival of number 30, San Diego, the fourth team based in California, was announced. The arrival of Lionel Messi to the league is now understood in a context of consolidation and with another World Cup in the middle, which will be played in 2026 with Miami as one of the venues. The Argentine star would then be 39 years old and at that time the link with his new team would end, in which, however, he will have release clauses at the end of each season.

A superficial look at that contract that Beckham signed in 2007 alerted to the decrease in his income compared to what Real Madrid paid him. “Beckham is going to Hollywood to become a half actor,” resolved Ramón Calderón, then president of the white club. But there was more. The footballer took a percentage for tickets, merchandising and even from the income from sales on game days, so that every time someone ate a hot dog in the stands of the Galaxy stadium, they were feeding the checking account of the team’s star. In addition, a clause of Beckham’s link with the Galaxy and with the MLS gave him the possibility of choosing to create a new franchise for the League for a price of 25 million euros, a bargain considering that the owners of San Diego They have just disbursed 463 million euros to obtain the right to participate in the League. Forbes points out that the value of a franchise like Los Angeles Football Club, which launched five years ago, skyrockets to one billion euros.

David Beckham hits the ball in a match during his time with the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS. Mark J. Terrill (AP)

In October 2013, the BBC reported that Beckham was about to establish himself as a team owner in Miami and that he was handling offers from up to a dozen investment groups willing to partner, including one made up of LeBron James, then icon of the Miami Heat. , in the NBA. Beckham defines himself as “stubborn and patient.” The construction of the team took four years from when it was confirmed in February 2014 that he was going to exercise his option until he was granted the franchise in Miami. And from there it was necessary to wait two more seasons before the new team took the field. On January 30, 2018 Lionel Messi launched a post on Instagram to greet the arrival of the project, congratulate Beckham, wish him good luck and leave a wink: “Who knows if in a few years you can give me a call…”.

Messi’s phone rang in the middle of the fourth season of the short history of Inter Miami, built from Beckham’s alliance with the Mas brothers, Jorge and José, businessmen of Cuban origin associated with Amber Capital, an investment fund which a year ago acquired the majority shareholding in Zaragoza and has also settled in the French league to lead Lens to the Champions League. The Italian Padova and the historic Colombian Millonarios complete their investment in football. Amber is also a shareholder of PRISA, the publishing group of EL PAÍS.

In this scenario it does not seem difficult to imagine that Messi will follow a path similar to that of Beckham to try to guide his future when he does not run after a ball. This week, The Athletic He alluded to several sources that confirm that the option of accessing the percentage of a League team was on the negotiating table. Or perhaps pilot a landing in Las Vegas, a destination longed for by the MLS. Apart from this journey to be taken, the options to form alliances and obtain income have multiplied compared to 16 years ago. Contexts change. Thus, if Beckham charged for each dog or hamburger, the Argentine star will do so for each television access under the agreement that MLS has just signed with the platform streaming of Apple for ten years and almost 3,000 million euros. Messi has also agreed with Miami and the North American league a percentage of Adidas sales, which dresses all the teams in the competition under a contract that ends in 2030. Extrapolated to Spain, and in a hypothetical similar scenario, it would be complicated imagine that a few years ago any Real Madrid fan who bought a shirt from his team was giving money to the Barcelona star. But that’s America.

In the end there is also football. Because Messi still dresses short. This summer he will come to a team in trouble, last in the Eastern Conference, the competition is divided in two, when the campaign is in its middle. Inter Miami barely has five wins in 16 games and Beckham, who is described on the club’s website as owner and president of operations, has just signed the dismissal of his friend Phil Neville. On the bench is an interim, the Argentine Javier Morales, who at the dawn of the club had joined his academy.

General view of the Inter Miami stadium in a home match in May 2023. Lauren Sopourn (Getty Images)

The future of Messi’s new team does not know a straight line. On March 1, 2020, he played his first game in his history in Los Angeles, the second was in Washington and the pandemic prevented him from opening at home. That first campaign ended in a bubble, with the team down in the play-off qualifying round and, furthermore, with a severe sanction that expires at the end of this year and that weighs down its investment in players other than the three that MLS allows outside of the salary cap. Inter obviated that rule by hiring world champion Blaise Matuidi, who barely played 16 games for the team. At this point, the team plays in a provisional venue, Fort Lauderdale, 40 kilometers from Miami, where a new coliseum, Freedom Park, is expected to be built in two years, with an initial capacity for 25,000 spectators, double the average of followers who follow the team today. In Miami, a first project in the MLS failed, the Fusion, who hired the Colombian Carlos Valderrama as a decoy for the fans, barely lasted four years and, between debts, closed in 2001 after winning their conference and falling in the semifinals of the competition.

Messi will arrive in time to try to raise the team in the MLS and help him in the US Open Cup, a KO competition that grants a place in the Concacaf Champions League and in which Inter Miami has slipped into the semifinals after eliminate rivals from minor categories. At the end of August, they will face Cincinatti, the leader of their conference in the league competition. He will need reinforcements for a squad in which the experience of its two central defenders stands out, the Canadian World Cup player Kamal Miller and the Ukrainian Sergiy Kryvtsov, present in the last Euro Cup. Josef Martínez, a Venezuelan with a short-lived past at Torino, is the reference in attack for a team that is nowhere near the current level of Messi, who has just closed the season at PSG with 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games, and that he could be accompanied by an ex-partner. Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez or Jordi Alba are in the spotlight.

