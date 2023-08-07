Monday, August 7, 2023
Messi 'floats' in the United States: watch the video of his new goal at Inter Miami

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2023
in Sports
Messi ‘floats’ in the United States: watch the video of his new goal at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi

Messi in Miami.

Messi in Miami.

Messi makes the difficult easy. In six minutes of the game, he has already scored a new goal.

Lionel Messi has no roof. This Sunday, in just six minutes with Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas, for the MLS Cup, the Argentine ’10’ already celebrated. And he did it with a great goal scored after a pass from the Spanish Jordi Alba.

Messi’s new goal

Lionel Messi changes his goal celebration.

In the three games that Messi has started as a starter, he has scored before eight minutes. Sumptuous.

His team partially beat Dallas 1-0, away.

More news

SPORTS

admin_l6ma5gus

