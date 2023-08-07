Messi ‘floats’ in the United States: watch the video of his new goal at Inter Miami

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Messi in Miami.
Messi makes the difficult easy. In six minutes of the game, he has already scored a new goal.
Lionel Messi has no roof. This Sunday, in just six minutes with Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas, for the MLS Cup, the Argentine ’10’ already celebrated. And he did it with a great goal scored after a pass from the Spanish Jordi Alba.
Messi’s new goal
In the three games that Messi has started as a starter, he has scored before eight minutes. Sumptuous.
His team partially beat Dallas 1-0, away.
