Ekitike scores after 5 minutes then Leo, always very lively, takes care of closing the accounts and ensuring the Parisians the title of the first round
A return as a champion, in winter as well as of course of the world. Messi, for the first time after the Qatari triumph, stamps the 2-0 with his seal with which PSG locks down the leadership of the first leg with a match to spare. If PSG hadn’t planned special ceremonies, also to avoid unnecessary controversy in the homeland of the vice-world champions, Messi still earned the Parisian applause, with the goal of doubling, after Ekitike’s advantage over Angers, bottom.
Maneuvers
—
Game immediately one way. In the sense that PSG seizes the ball, but then settles for it. Sure, there’s an advantage after just 5′. Ekitike signs it by inserting himself well on Mukiele’s low cross from the right. But the hosts do not do more. The maneuver develops across the board, on training pace and very few opportunities are seen. We have to wait for 24′ and a free-kick from Messi for an emotion: header from Ramos and Bernardoni rejects on the line. Messi then tries it alone, committing Bernardoni again. It should also be noted, but the Argentine is signaled offside, which was not there (33′). Little changes, because there is no glue between the attack and the midfielder of Vitinha, Ruiz and Pereira, which in the absence of Verratti does not produce ideas. So Neymar tries to go down to speed up the game, without great results. Angers does even worse: they are satisfied with sporadic phases of possession and never go to commit Donnarumma. So at the end of the first half, the 36-point gap doesn’t make much difference.
Yellow
—
Even less at the start of the second half, given that Angers takes courage and tries to get some chances, taking advantage of the Parisian apathy, which is still enough to avoid damage. Or almost, since Donnarumma was saved in the 16th minute by the inaccuracy of Sima who shoots high from a good position on the right. A minute earlier, it was Ekitike who had the shot saved, forgetting Messi, who was better placed. But then Messi takes care of putting the winter title on the bulletin board, building his second goal with the support of Ekitike and the assist of Mukiele, with the blessing of the Var (27 ‘). For Neymar, a yellow card in the end.
January 11, 2023 (change January 11, 2023 | 23:34)
