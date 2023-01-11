A return as a champion, in winter as well as of course of the world. Messi, for the first time after the Qatari triumph, stamps the 2-0 with his seal with which PSG locks down the leadership of the first leg with a match to spare. If PSG hadn’t planned special ceremonies, also to avoid unnecessary controversy in the homeland of the vice-world champions, Messi still earned the Parisian applause, with the goal of doubling, after Ekitike’s advantage over Angers, bottom.

Maneuvers

—

Game immediately one way. In the sense that PSG seizes the ball, but then settles for it. Sure, there’s an advantage after just 5′. Ekitike signs it by inserting himself well on Mukiele’s low cross from the right. But the hosts do not do more. The maneuver develops across the board, on training pace and very few opportunities are seen. We have to wait for 24′ and a free-kick from Messi for an emotion: header from Ramos and Bernardoni rejects on the line. Messi then tries it alone, committing Bernardoni again. It should also be noted, but the Argentine is signaled offside, which was not there (33′). Little changes, because there is no glue between the attack and the midfielder of Vitinha, Ruiz and Pereira, which in the absence of Verratti does not produce ideas. So Neymar tries to go down to speed up the game, without great results. Angers does even worse: they are satisfied with sporadic phases of possession and never go to commit Donnarumma. So at the end of the first half, the 36-point gap doesn’t make much difference.