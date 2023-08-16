

Chester (AFP)

The Argentine star, Lionel Messi, scored a goal, from the “quadruple” of his American team, Inter Miami, in defeating his compatriot Philadelphia Union 4-1 in the semi-finals of the American and Mexican Football Associations Cup at the “Subaru Park” stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania, and led him to reach the final match. .

It is the ninth goal in 6 consecutive matches for Messi since joining Inter Miami, from Paris Saint-Germain in June, where he spent two years in the Parisian capital, after a title-filled career with Barcelona.

Messi is in the 42nd final of his career, while Inter Miami has ensured participation in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the oldest in North, Central America and the Caribbean, by reaching the final of the Two Leagues Cup.

Messi scored the second goal for his team with a deceptive ground shot from 25 meters, Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake failed to block it «20».

Inter Miami started the League Cup for the American Major League Soccer clubs and the Mexican League MX at the bottom of the Eastern Region standings, and with the worst record in the American League, before achieving 6 consecutive victories, since the arrival of the 2022 World Cup champion.

In the final, Inter Miami will face Nashville, who defeated Mexico’s CF Monterrey 2-0 in the other semi-final.

Inter Miami opened the scoring 3 minutes after the starting whistle, through Venezuelan striker Joseph Martinez, so that the latter returned and passed the ball for the second goal to Messi.

Jordi Alba, Messi’s former colleague in Barcelona, ​​​​who moved to Florida this summer, added with his other colleague, midfielder Sergio Busquets, who mainly participated in the third goal, “45 + 3”, before the “substitute” Alejandro Bedoya reduced the score in favor of the Philadelphia Union in the 73rd minute.

Inter Miami concluded its scoring festival, with a fourth goal for the young “substitute” David Royce from Honduras (84).

Inter emerged victorious from a match against a strong competitor, as Philadelphia Union occupies third place in the ranking of clubs in the eastern region, and it only tasted defeat once in 38 matches at home, before it suffered its second defeat.

“Our goal was to qualify for international competition next season, and we did that tonight,” said Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

He added, “The most important thing was achieving qualification for the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and now we must prepare to win this tournament, which made us feel excited and confident.”

