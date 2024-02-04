Football fans in China had to deal with yet another disappointment on Sunday. For once it was not a failure by their own national team, but the arrival of the world's best footballer who ended in a collapse. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami team was in Hong Kong for a practice match against a local team, but the star remained on the bench for the entire match. There was great anger among the thousands of passionate fans.
