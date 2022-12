01:38 Argentine star Lionel Messi after the victory against Australia in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, on December 3. © FRANCK FIFE / AFP

At 35, for Messi it is the great and probably the last chance to achieve his dream of winning the World Cup, the only title missing from his record, after having achieved everything at the club and national team level (U-20 World Cup, Olympic gold and Copa América).