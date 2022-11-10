Friday, November 11, 2022
Messi family prepares luxury props to support his father in Qatar

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2022
in Sports
Leo Messi

Lionel Messi with the Argentine national team.

Photo:

AFP / File EL TIEMPO

Lionel Messi with the Argentina national team.

Antonela and her children will be the main support for the Argentine star.

Leo Messi gets ready to compete Qatar World Cup which is just around the corner.

The Argentine star will not only have the support of thousands of fans who will flood Qatar during the World Cup, but he will also have his family very close.

Messi’s suitcase

His wife Antonella Roccuzzo and her children Thiago (10 years old), Mateo (7 years old) and Ciro (4) they prepare suitcases for the expedition in which they will give Messi all the encouragement so that he looks for his elusive crown.

Antonella uploaded a video on her networks with the song “Argentina” by Nathy Peluso while packing your bags.

In the video you can see that the Messi family will wear the official clothing of the Argentine team of Lionel Scaloni. In the images you can see Messi’s home shirt with the number 10, the new substitute edition, shorts and a hat with the same print as the alternative shirt.

SPORTS

more sports news

