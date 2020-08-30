Barcelona striker Lionel Messi did not show up for PCR tests for coronavirus, reports Marca…

According to the source of the publication, at the appointed time, the football player did not come to the hospital, where Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal arrived for testing, who, according to media reports, will leave the club in the near future.

Messi had previously notified Barcelona that he would not be attending the preseason training camp. On August 30, the club’s players undergo a medical examination before resuming training.

Before that, Messi announced his desire to leave Barcelona. The player’s contract expires in 2021. It was reported that he plans to move to Manchester City. The English football club was going to offer the Spanish “Barcelona” 100 million euros for the transfer of the Argentine striker, as well as the players Eric Garcia, Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva. The Spanish football club, in turn, announced that it is ready to concede its striker to the British club for 280 million euros. The media also wrote that Messi expects to leave Barcelona as a free agent, taking advantage of the controversial clause in the contract.